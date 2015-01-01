SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Moreira JO, Almeida LAD, Rodrigues BF, Mariano LO, de Jesus KV. Psychol. Rep. 2024; e332941241253797.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00332941241253797

PMID

38770850

Abstract

The present text presents partial results of the research "Young people with disability due to gunshot wounds: an exploratory study from the Memorialistic Narratives", which aimed to problematize the effects of violence and criminality in the juvenile sphere by investigating, beyond the increase in mortality and incarceration rates, the transformation of these young people into people with disabilities, specifically, people in wheelchairs. To achieve this goal, we used as a method the Memorialistic Narratives and worked on the categories of exclusion, violence and a body marked by trauma. We will reflect on the case of Guilherme, a poor, marginalized young man with a disability and a wheelchair user due to a gunshot wound. The choice for his case relates to the different forms that violence can assume, influencing lives and leaving marks, besides, we believe that his life story can contribute to qualifying psychology's look at young people in contexts of violence.


Language: en

Keywords

gunshot; Memorialistic narratives; people with disability; psychology; violence

