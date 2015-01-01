|
Beachy S, Liang CT, Fizur P, Fu Q, Johnson NL. Psychol. Rep. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38770861
Affluent White rural men have the highest rates of gun ownership in the United States. However, few studies have specifically examined reasons and motivations for gun ownership and gun behaviors in this population. Therefore, this study sought to examine the relationship between stress variables, namely masculine gender role stress, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), and income level, and subsequent pro-gun beliefs and amount of time an individual carried a gun within this population.
Language: en
guns; men; public health issues; social perceptions; sociocultural issues topics; violence risk