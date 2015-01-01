|
Corcoran E, Althobaiti A, Lewis G, Solmi F, McCloud T, Lewis G. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38771351
PURPOSE: Psychotic like experiences (PLEs) are relatively common during adolescence and associated with a range of negative outcomes. There is evidence that sexual minorities are at increased risk of mental health problems including depression, anxiety, self-harm and suicidality. However, no study has investigated the association between sexual orientation and psychotic experiences during adolescence. We compared trajectories of PLEs in sexual minority and heterosexual adolescents from 12 to 24 years of age.
Language: en
Adolescence; ALSPAC; Psychotic experiences; Sexual orientation