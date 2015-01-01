Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sexual and gender minority (SGM) people are at increased risk for suicidal thoughts and behaviors relative to their cisgender heterosexual peers. However, most research in this area has focused on youth, limiting our understanding of suicide risk among SGM adults.



METHODS: To address this gap in the literature, the present study examined suicidal thoughts and behaviors among SGM adults across different age groups using a sample of 10,620 US adults.



RESULTS: Consistent with the literature on youth, SGM adults showed higher rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors than cisgender heterosexual adults. When examining prevalence rates across various age groups, young adults (18-24) showed greater lifetime and past month suicidal thoughts and behaviors relative to adults ages 45+. Adults ages 18-24 also showed greater past month suicidal ideation than adults ages 25-44; however, there were no group differences in lifetime suicidal thoughts and behaviors and past month suicidal behavior between adults ages 18-24 and 25-44.



CONCLUSIONS: Although suicidal thoughts and behaviors are most common among young SGM adults, other age groups do still show concerning rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors, suggesting that this risk might extend to later years of life. Additional resources for SGM adults that are not only tailored toward youth and young adults are warranted.

