Abstract

PURPOSE: People with psychotic disorders have high levels of social exclusion; however, little is known about its early predictors. We present a long-term observational cohort study aimed at examining early risk factors for later social exclusion.



METHODS: A total of 243 subjects were assessed at their first psychotic episode for early risk factors including sociodemographic variables, familial risk of major mental disorders, perinatal complications, childhood factors, and adolescent factors and re-assessed after a mean follow-up of 21 years for 12 social exclusion domains: leisure activities, housing, work, income, neighborhood deprivation, educational attainment, physical and mental health, family and social support, legal competence, and discrimination. The ability of risk factors to predict social exclusion was examined using hierarchical linear regression.



RESULTS: Overall social exclusion was independently predicted by low parental socio-economic status, length of follow-up, familial risk of schizophrenia, obstetric complications, neurodevelopmental delay, poor childhood adjustment, childhood adversity, poor adolescent social networks, poor adolescent adjustment, and low premorbid IQ. The model explained 58.2% of the variance in total social exclusion score. Each social exclusion domain was predicted by a different set of variables, which explained between 17.8 and 57.0% of their variance, although low socio-economic status, familial risk of schizophrenia, obstetric complications, childhood adversity, and poor social networks predicted most of the social exclusion domains.



CONCLUSION: Early risk factors strongly predicted later social exclusion. A multifaceted approach to preventing later social exclusion is crucial in people with a first episode of psychosis and early risk factors of social exclusion.

Language: en