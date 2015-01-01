Abstract

Despite increased risks associated with intimate partner violence (IPV) among Latinas, there is limited knowledge about interventions focused on preventing and responding to IPV among this group or the culturally relevant components of these interventions. To address this gap, we conducted a systematic review of IPV interventions for Latinas. To be included in the review, articles had to be peer-reviewed and available in English or Spanish; evaluate an IPV intervention conducted in the U.S. (including Puerto Rico); include Latinas; and quantitatively report at least one outcome. Our initial search yielded 3,344 unduplicated peer-reviewed articles, of which 20 met the inclusion criteria. The 20 resultant articles evaluated 14 unique interventions among 16 different study samples. Half of the studies focused on interventions that aimed to prevent IPV, whereas the other half focused on interventions that aimed to respond to IPV (i.e., provide services to those who had experienced or were experiencing IPV). Eight of the 14 interventions integrated culturally specific elements. While six studies were randomized controlled trials, most were pre-experimental in design. Interventions generally demonstrated positive outcomes on various measures. However, nine interventions reported mixed findings, emphasizing the complex factors influencing IPV among Latinas.



FINDINGS suggest the need for more mechanistic and nuanced research on potentially relevant culturally responsive content and approaches in IPV programming with Latinas, focusing on cultural strengths and structural challenges. Policies are needed to expand funding for innovative and rigorous IPV intervention research to further advance and strengthen existing practice options for Latina survivors.

