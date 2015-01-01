Abstract

Racism-based experiences among Black African immigrants in the United States are a growing concern due to the prevalence of these events and risk for negative health (mental, behavioral, and physical) outcomes. This integrative review appraised published studies (2012-2023) addressing the relationship between racism-based experiences and adverse health for Black African immigrants. Articles were identified using structured search terms in several databases (APA PsycINFO, CINAHL, PubMed, Web of Science), Google Scholar, and citation mining. A total of fourteen studies met the inclusion criteria. Studies found a significant positive association between racism-based experiences and adverse mental (n = 9), behavioral (n = 3), and physical (n = 2) health outcomes. Racism-based experiences appear to have mental, behavioral, and physical health consequences for Black African immigrant adults. Given the growing population of Black African immigrants in the United States, more work is needed to elucidate the relationship between racism-based experiences and negative health outcomes.

