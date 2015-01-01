Abstract

BACKGROUND: With suicide as a leading cause of death, the issue of children and adolescent suicide risks is in the spotlight today. To empower teachers in primary and secondary schools to serve as gatekeepers and to ensure the safety of children and adolescents, the systematically tailored and localized Life Gatekeeper suicide prevention program was designed for Chinese schools.



OBJECTIVE: With the ultimate goal of preventing child and adolescent suicide, we aim to outline a research protocol for examining outcomes of the recently created standardized school-based Life Gatekeeper program in reducing teachers' stigma, increasing their knowledge, willingness to intervene, and perceived competence.



METHODS: Participants will be recruited from eligible primary and secondary schools. Cluster sampling will be used to randomly assign each school to either the intervention group or the control group. The primary outcomes are stigma against suicide, suicide literacy, perceived competence, and willingness to intervene with suicidal individuals, which will be measured using the Stigma of Suicide Scale, the Literacy of Suicide Scale, and the Willingness to Intervene Against Suicide Questionnaire, respectively. Measurements will be taken at four time points, including pre-intervention, immediately after the intervention, 6-month follow-up, and 1-year follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: The current study features innovative implementation in the real world, by using a randomized controlled trial design to examine the effectiveness of a school-based gatekeeper program among primary and secondary school teachers, following a sequence of defined and refined steps. The research will also investigate the viability of a school-based gatekeeper program for primary and secondary school teachers that could be quickly and inexpensively implemented in a large number of schools.

Language: en