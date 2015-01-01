Abstract

This research utilizes data collected in Florida to examine the differentials in injury severities among single-vehicle drivers involved in work zone-related incidents, specifically focusing on the distinctions between rural and urban areas. The study encompasses a four-year period (2016-2019) of crash dataset. A likelihood ratio test was performed to examine model estimate's temporal consistency in datasets from rural and urban areas across several time periods throughout the year. Separate statistical models were estimated for both rural and urban datasets to understand different driver injury severity outcomes (no injury, minor injury, and severe injury) using a mixed logit approach with possible heterogeneity in mean and variance of random parameters. Out-of-sample simulations were conducted to see the effect of different parameter changes on injury severity probabilities in rural and urban work zone crashes. Over multiple years, various years in both rural and urban models have generated statistically significant random factors that effectively capture the presence of heterogeneity in means, accounting for unobservable variations within the data. Clear evidence of factors such as speed limits, work zone type, and traffic volume affecting the work zone injury severities were found to vary significantly between rural and urban work zone areas. However, despite this difference, rural and urban work zones share common safety problems and countermeasures such as driver education, improved signage, and appropriate traffic controls; combining ITS technologies and enhanced law enforcement can help mitigate crash severity in urban and rural work zone areas.

Language: en