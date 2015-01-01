Abstract

The visual information regarding the road environment can influence drivers' perception and judgment, often resulting in frequent speeding incidents. Identifying speeding hotspots in cities can prevent potential speeding incidents, thereby improving traffic safety levels. We propose the Dual-Branch Contextual Dynamic-Static Feature Fusion Network based on static panoramic images and dynamically changing sequence data, aiming to capture global features in the macro scene of the area and dynamically changing information in the micro view for a more accurate urban speeding hotspot area identification. For the static branch, we propose the Multi-scale Contextual Feature Aggregation Network for learning global spatial contextual association information. In the dynamic branch, we construct the Multi-view Dynamic Feature Fusion Network to capture the dynamically changing features of a scene from a continuous sequence of street view images. Additionally, we designed the Dynamic-Static Feature Correlation Fusion Structure to correlate and fuse dynamic and static features. The experimental results show that the model has good performance, and the overall recognition accuracy reaches 99.4%. The ablation experiments show that the recognition effect after the fusion of dynamic and static features is better than that of static and dynamic branches. The proposed model also shows better performance than other deep learning models. In addition, we combine image processing methods and different Class Activation Mapping (CAM) methods to extract speeding frequency visual features from the model perception results. The results show that more accurate speeding frequency features can be obtained by using LayerCAM and GradCAM-Plus for static global scenes and dynamic local sequences, respectively. In the static global scene, the speeding frequency features are mainly concentrated on the buildings and green layout on both sides of the road, while in the dynamic scene, the speeding frequency features shift with the scene changes and are mainly concentrated on the dynamically changing transition areas of greenery, roads, and surrounding buildings. The code and model used for identifying hotspots of urban traffic accidents in this study are available for access: https://github.com/gwt-ZJU/DCDSFF-Net.

