Citation
Ohkawa M, Tsuchiya A, Morita S, Nakagawa Y. Acute Med. Surg. 2024; 11(1): e969.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Japanese Association for Acute Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38774150
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Median sternotomy is a common surgical procedure during cardiac and pulmonary surgeries. There are many reports of patient injury associated with wire breakage. However, there are only a few reports of healthcare worker injuries by sternal wire.
Language: en
Keywords
cardiopulmonary resuscitation; heart massage; sternotomy; bone wire; wound stab