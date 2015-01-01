Abstract

BACKGROUND: Median sternotomy is a common surgical procedure during cardiac and pulmonary surgeries. There are many reports of patient injury associated with wire breakage. However, there are only a few reports of healthcare worker injuries by sternal wire.



CASE PRESENTATION: A patient in his 70s, having a history of thoracic aorta replacement, collapsed suddenly and paramedics started mechanical chest compression. On hospital arrival, the emergency department nurse attempted to initiate manual chest compression but was injured by a sternal wire protrusion on the patient's chest. The emergency physician placed gauze on the sternal wire and continued manual chest compression, but the patient died.



CONCLUSION: To prevent this injury, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) providers should consciously check the patient's chest. If they observe wire exposure, they should immediately place a gauze, pad or consider performing mechanical chest compression. Safety measures such as the installing rubber pads in the AED should be considered.

