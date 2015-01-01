|
Citation
Caulkins JP. Addiction 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38775461
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Multiple countries are considering revising cannabis policies. This study aimed to measure long-term trends in cannabis use in the United States and compare them with alcohol use. DESIGN AND SETTING: Secondary analysis of United States general population survey data. PARTICIPANTS: The national surveys had a total of 1 641 041 participants across 27 surveys from 1979 to 2022. MEASUREMENTS: Rates of use reported to the US National Survey on Drug Use and Health and its predecessors are described, as are trends in days of use reported. Four milepost years are contrasted: 1979 (first available data and end of relatively liberal policies of the 1970s), 1992 (end of 12 years of conservative Reagan-Bush era policies), 2008 (last year before the Justice Department signaled explicit federal non-interference with state-level legalizations) and 2022 (most recent data available).
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol; cannabis; prevalence; legalization; daily and near‐daily use; drug policy