Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We offered a workshop at the 2023 annual meeting of the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine to teach the Sort-Assess-Lifesaving Interventions-Treatment/Transport (SALT) triage protocol for responding to mass casualty incidents (MCIs) using an immersive virtual reality (VR) simulator. Here, we report workshop outcomes.



METHODS: After a 1-h didactic on the basics of triage protocols, workshop participants rotated through three skill stations at which learners learned how to use the VR headset and controllers, practiced applying SALT triage skills through a tabletop exercise, and then finally used our VR simulator for training responses to MCIs. During their encounter with VR, participants applied their new knowledge to triaging and treating the victims of an explosion in a virtual subway station. After a brief orientation, participants entered the scene to treat and triage virtual patients who had various life-threatening (e.g., acute arterial bleed, penetrating injury, pneumothorax, amputations) and non-life-threatening injuries (lacerations, sprains, hysteria, confusion). The simulator generated a performance report for each workshop attendee to be used for debriefing by a skilled facilitator.



RESULTS: Participants were mostly trainees (residents), all of whom properly initiated their encounter with global sort commands (walk and wave) to identify the most critically injured. On average, participants correctly treated 92% of 18 injuries, with all bleeding injuries being properly controlled (tourniquets or wound packing). On average, participants correctly tagged 87.7% of 11 patients, but only took the pulse of 67% of the 11 patients. Learners had difficulty with cases involving embedded shrapnel and properly tagging patients who were stable after treatments.



CONCLUSIONS: Our VR simulator provided a practical, portable, reproducible training and assessment system for preparing future emergency medical systems (EMS) medical directors to teach their EMS professionals the triage and lifesaving intervention treatment skills needed to save lives.

