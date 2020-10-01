SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

2020-10-01
Sullivan BG, Delaplain PT, Manasa M, Tay-Lasso E, Biffl WL, Schaffer KB, Sundel M, Behdin S, Ghneim M, Costantini TW, Santorelli JE, Switzer E, Schellenberg M, Keeley JA, Kim DY, Wang A, Dhillon NK, Patel D, Campion EM, Robinson CK, Kartiko S, Quintana MT, Estroff JM, Kirby KA, Nahmias J. Am. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Southeastern Surgical Congress)

10.1177/00031348241256084

38775262

BACKGROUND: The abdominal seat belt sign (SBS) is associated with an increased risk of hollow viscus injury (HVI). Older age is associated with worse outcomes in trauma patients. Thus, older trauma patients ≥65 years of age (OTPs) may be at an increased risk of HVI with abdominal SBS. Therefore, we hypothesized an increased incidence of HVI and mortality for OTPs vs younger trauma patients (YTPs) with abdominal SBS. STUDY DESIGN: This post hoc analysis of a multi-institutional, prospective, observational study (8/2020-10/2021) included patients >18 years old with an abdominal SBS who underwent abdominal computed tomography (CT) imaging. Older trauma patients were compared to YTPs (18-64 years old) with bivariate analyses.

RESULTS: Of the 754 patients included in this study from nine level-1 trauma centers, there were 110 (14.6%) OTPs and 644 (85.4%) YTPs. Older trauma patients were older (mean 75.3 vs 35.8 years old, P <.01) and had a higher mean Injury Severity Score (10.8 vs 9.0, P =.02). However, YTPs had an increased abdominal abbreviated-injury scale score (2.01 vs 1.63, P =.02). On CT imaging, OTPs less commonly had intraabdominal free fluid (21.7% vs 11.9%, P =.02) despite a similar rate of abdominal soft tissue contusion (P >.05). Older trauma patients also had a statistically similar rate of HVI vs YTPs (5.5% vs 9.8%, P =.15). Despite this, OTPs had increased mortality (5.5% vs 1.1%, P <.01) and length of stay (LOS) (5.9 vs 4.9 days P <.01).

CONCLUSION: Despite a similar rate of HVI, OTPs with an abdominal SBS had an increased rate of mortality and LOS. This suggests the need for heightened vigilance when caring for OTPs with abdominal SBS.


blunt trauma; abdominal seat belt sign; older trauma patients

