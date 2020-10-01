|
Sullivan BG, Delaplain PT, Manasa M, Tay-Lasso E, Biffl WL, Schaffer KB, Sundel M, Behdin S, Ghneim M, Costantini TW, Santorelli JE, Switzer E, Schellenberg M, Keeley JA, Kim DY, Wang A, Dhillon NK, Patel D, Campion EM, Robinson CK, Kartiko S, Quintana MT, Estroff JM, Kirby KA, Nahmias J. Am. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2024, Southeastern Surgical Congress
38775262
BACKGROUND: The abdominal seat belt sign (SBS) is associated with an increased risk of hollow viscus injury (HVI). Older age is associated with worse outcomes in trauma patients. Thus, older trauma patients ≥65 years of age (OTPs) may be at an increased risk of HVI with abdominal SBS. Therefore, we hypothesized an increased incidence of HVI and mortality for OTPs vs younger trauma patients (YTPs) with abdominal SBS. STUDY DESIGN: This post hoc analysis of a multi-institutional, prospective, observational study (8/2020-10/2021) included patients >18 years old with an abdominal SBS who underwent abdominal computed tomography (CT) imaging. Older trauma patients were compared to YTPs (18-64 years old) with bivariate analyses.
Language: en
blunt trauma; abdominal seat belt sign; older trauma patients