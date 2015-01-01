Abstract

PURPOSE: This study examined the research on older adults with a moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI), with a focus on mortality and discharge disposition.



METHOD: Systematic searches were conducted in MEDLINE, CINAHL, EMBASE and PsycINFO for studies up to April 2022 in accordance with PRISMA guidelines.



RESULTS: 64 studies, published from 1992 to 2022, met the inclusion criteria. Mortality was higher for older adults ≥60 years old than for their younger counterparts; with a dramatic increase for those ≥80 yr, with rates as high as 93 %. Similar findings were reported regarding mortality in intensive care, surgical mortality, and mortality post-hospital discharge; with an 80 % rate at 1-year post-discharge. Up to 68.4 % of older adults were discharged home; when compared to younger adults, those ≥65 years were less likely to be discharged home (50-51 %), compared to those <64 years (77 %). Older adults were also more likely to be discharged to long-term care (up to 31.6 %), skilled nursing facilities (up to 46.1 %), inpatient rehabilitation (up to 26.9 %), and palliative or hospice care (up to 58 %).



CONCLUSION: Given their vulnerability, optimizing outcomes for older adults with moderate-severe TBI across the healthcare continuum is critical.

Language: en