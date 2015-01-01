Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death among Australian males. Despite the cultural diversity in Australia, there is a significant research gap in knowledge of suicidal behavior among Australian males from ethnically and culturally diverse backgrounds. The study aimed to estimate the prevalence and risk of suicidal behaviors among Australian males based on ethnicity, with an emphasis on those from ethnic-minority backgrounds.



METHODS: We used data from the first wave of the Australian Longitudinal Study on Male Health. Multiple logistic regression models were used to determine the risk of suicidal behavior (lifetime suicide attempt, lifetime suicidal ideation, recent suicidal ideation) by ethnicity.



RESULTS: Among ethnic minority males, Pacific Islander males also had the highest prevalence of lifetime suicide attempts (12.2%), while Middle Eastern (2.3%) and South-/North-East Asian males (2.9%) had the lowest rates. South American males had the highest recent suicidal ideation (18.2%), followed by Pacific Islanders (14.2%). The highest prevalence of lifetime suicidal thoughts was reported among males of mixed ethnicity (23.0%), followed by South American (14.6%) and Pacific Islander (13.5%) males. Most ethnic-minority groups had a lower risk of lifetime suicidal ideation compared with Australian males. Evidence regarding differences in recent suicidal ideation and lifetime suicide attempts between ethnic-minority and Australian-background males was inconclusive.



CONCLUSION: Evidence was found of differences in suicidal behaviors among Australian males based on ethnicity. Future research should use inclusive methodologies to confirm these associations and explore the underlying factors contributing to higher rates of suicidal behavior in specific populations.

Language: en