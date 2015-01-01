Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide poses a major public health challenge, claiming around 650 lives annually in Norway. There is limited understanding of mental healthcare utilization patterns preceding suicide, particularly relating to socioeconomic status (SES). This study analyzes mental health service use among Norwegian citizens aged 20-64 from 2009 to 2021, emphasizing disparities related to SES.



METHODS: This is a population-wide registry-based study. We include mental health consultations with both primary and specialist healthcare services, and investigate patterns of service use regarding educational attainment, employment status and income and compare this to the population in general. All suicides in the period (N = 4731) are included in the study. The aim is to investigate potential discrepancies in service use the year and month preceding suicide, seeking to enhance targeted preventive interventions.



RESULTS: Our results show significant variations in healthcare use for mental health problems the last year preceding suicide, according to the components of SES, for both men and women. Those with higher education utilize the mental healthcare services prior to suicide to a higher degree than men and women with high school education or less, whereas employed men and men with high income level have significantly lower mental healthcare usage prior to suicide both the last year and month compared to the non-employed men and men with low-income level. Employed women also had a lower mental healthcare usage, whereas the results regarding income are not significant for women.



CONCLUSION: Mental healthcare use prior to suicide varies across the SES components. Notably, the SES groups exhibit heterogeneity, with gendered patterns. Targeted interventions for low consultation rates among employed men, and men with high income and lower education are needed, while women, and men in at-risk groups, such as the non-employed and those with low income, demonstrate higher mental healthcare utilization, warranting comprehensive suicide prevention measures.

