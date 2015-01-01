|
Lu J, Jin Y, Liang S, Wang Q, Li X, Li T. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1378.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38778312
BACKGROUND: Understanding the intricate influences of risk factors contributing to suicide among young individuals remains a challenge. The current study employed interpretable machine learning and network analysis to unravel critical suicide-associated factors in Chinese university students.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Risk Factors; Adult; Female; Male; Universities; Adolescent; Suicide; Young Adult; Risk factor; Network analysis; Prediction; Suicide/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Machine learning; Machine Learning; *Students/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Suicidal Ideation; China/epidemiology; Suicide, Attempted/statistics & numerical data/psychology