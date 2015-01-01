|
Santos JV, Padrón-Monedero A, Bikbov B, Grad DA, Plass D, Mechili EA, Gazzelloni F, Fischer F, Sulo G, Ngwa CH, Noguer-Zambrano I, Peñalvo JL, Haagsma JA, Kissimova-Skarbek K, Monasta L, Ghith N, Sarmiento-Suárez R, Hrzic R, Haneef R, O'Caoimh R, Cuschieri S, Mondello S, Kabir Z, Freitas A, Devleesschauwer B. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1374.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38778362
BACKGROUND: The European Union (EU) faces many health-related challenges. Burden of diseases information and the resulting trends over time are essential for health planning. This paper reports estimates of disease burden in the EU and individual 27 EU countries in 2019, and compares them with those in 2010.
Language: en
Humans; Female; Male; European Union; Health Status; Cost of Illness; Population health; Health status; *Disability-Adjusted Life Years/trends; *European Union/statistics & numerical data; *Global Burden of Disease/trends; *Life Expectancy/trends; European Burden of Disease Network; Global Burden of Diseases