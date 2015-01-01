|
Eshraghi B, Marions L, Berger C, Berggren V. BMC Womens Health 2024; 24(1): e304.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38778359
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Female genital mutilation (FGM) is defined as all procedures involving partial or total removal of the external female genitalia, or other injuries to them for non-medical reasons. Due to migration, healthcare providers in high-income countries need to better understand the consequences of FGM. The aim of this study was to elucidate women's experiences of FGM, with particular focus on perceived health consequences and experiences of healthcare received in Sweden.
Humans; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Sweden; Qualitative study; Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; Young Adult; *Circumcision, Female/psychology; *Qualitative Research; Emigrants and Immigrants/psychology; Female genital mutilation; Interview study; Patient Acceptance of Health Care/psychology; Sweden Healthcare