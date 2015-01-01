Abstract

More than 2500 incidents of violence against healthcare staff or obstruction of healthcare were reported in conflict zones last year, a 25% increase on 2022 and the highest level recorded by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition since it began documenting attacks.1



The 11th annual report from the coalition detailed arrests, kidnappings, killings of health workers, and damage to or destruction of health facilities in conflicts across 30 countries or territories. The Occupied Palestinian Territories (761 attacks), Myanmar (418), Ukraine (395), Sudan (257), and the Democratic Republic of the …

Language: en