SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mahase E. BMJ 2024; 385: q1140.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bmj.q1140

PMID

38777354

Abstract

More than 2500 incidents of violence against healthcare staff or obstruction of healthcare were reported in conflict zones last year, a 25% increase on 2022 and the highest level recorded by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition since it began documenting attacks.1

The 11th annual report from the coalition detailed arrests, kidnappings, killings of health workers, and damage to or destruction of health facilities in conflicts across 30 countries or territories. The Occupied Palestinian Territories (761 attacks), Myanmar (418), Ukraine (395), Sudan (257), and the Democratic Republic of the …


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; *Health Personnel; Armed Conflicts; Workplace Violence/prevention & control/statistics & numerical data

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print