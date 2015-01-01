|
Citation
|
Mahase E. BMJ 2024; 385: q1140.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38777354
|
Abstract
|
More than 2500 incidents of violence against healthcare staff or obstruction of healthcare were reported in conflict zones last year, a 25% increase on 2022 and the highest level recorded by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition since it began documenting attacks.1
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; *Health Personnel; Armed Conflicts; Workplace Violence/prevention & control/statistics & numerical data