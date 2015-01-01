Abstract

Royal Navy General Duties Medical Officers (RN GDMOs) are employed on a wide variety of vital UK operational tasks. The training pathway for RN GDMOs requires successful completion of the UK Foundation Programme (UKFP), Phase 1 training at Britannia Royal Navy College, followed by the New Entry Medical Officers (NEMOs) course.



The UKFP forms the majority of the clinical experience for most RN GDMOs. Anecdotal concerns have been raised about the inconsistency in UKFP experience and its ability to deliver the skills and knowledge required during GDMO. While the Defence Medical Services (DMS) mandates all DMS foundation trainees undertake placements in emergency medicine and primary care, short duration and regional variation may impact the true training value.1 Additionally, a lack of places in NHS GP practices has meant DMS trainees being placed in Defence Primary Health Care (DPHC) practices, potentially reducing their exposure to different patient groups and pathologies.2



