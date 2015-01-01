|
Citation
|
Heil K, Holland T, Griffiths A. BMJ Mil. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38777367
|
Abstract
|
Royal Navy General Duties Medical Officers (RN GDMOs) are employed on a wide variety of vital UK operational tasks. The training pathway for RN GDMOs requires successful completion of the UK Foundation Programme (UKFP), Phase 1 training at Britannia Royal Navy College, followed by the New Entry Medical Officers (NEMOs) course.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ACCIDENT & EMERGENCY MEDICINE; MEDICAL EDUCATION & TRAINING; PRIMARY CARE