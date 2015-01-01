Abstract

The article, in the form of an essay, systematizes a 40-year-long professional trajectory of interdisciplinary and socially engaged experiences around the analysis and prevention of accidents and disasters. This study was mainly developed within the scope of research and postgraduate studies in Public Health in Brazil, driven by the sanitarian movement and the construction of Brazilian Unified National Health System (SUS) in its search for democracy and social and health justices. Its empirical basis involved workers' health and environmental surveillance actions organized in networks led by SUS in conjunction with universities, unions, social movements, environmental nongovernmental organizations (NGO), and Public Prosecutors' Offices. Events of greater socio-environmental complexity in sectors such as steel, petrochemicals, mining, agribusiness, and energy forged the search for new epistemic and interdisciplinary references that encompassed two new justices, i.e., environmental and cognitive. This essay systematizes this trajectory of conceptual contributions in three movements from the 1980s to the present day (each corresponding to a socio-political and institutional context) to reflect on paradigmatic transition movements in the analysis and prevention of accidents and disasters from an interdisciplinary perspective. It ends by suggesting abyssal and emancipatory prevention to face different current crises, including environmental, health, democratic, and civilizing ones.

