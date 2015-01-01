Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: More than 60 % of people exposed to sex trafficking access hospital emergency departments (ED), making the ED a critical setting for child sex trafficking identification. Children exposed to sex trafficking (CEST) do not always recognize that they are being exploited. With many ED leaders confirming that there are no formal processes or assessment tools to screen for human trafficking in EDs, it is especially challenging for healthcare providers to identify CEST. Accordingly, the following study sought to examine healthcare providers' child sex trafficking identification practices in Ontario pediatric EDs.



METHODS: We conducted interviews with healthcare providers (N = 12) who work in an Ontario pediatric ED and have provided services to CEST. Thematic analysis and intersectionality theory guided our analytic approach.



RESULTS: Participants underscored the key role of Registered Nurses for identifying presentations of child sex trafficking in Ontario pediatric EDs. Although white, feminine presenting youth are the predominantly identified demographic of CEST in Ontario pediatric EDs, healthcare providers also described key intersections between race, poverty, child welfare agency system involvement, and adverse childhood life experiences as factors that heightened vulnerability to child sex trafficking. Common presentations to the ED were for non-specific concerns, injuries, following a sexual assault, or for mental health concerns. Suggested methods for identification varied but were centred around the principles of trauma- and violence-informed care.



CONCLUSION: Identifying child sex trafficking in Ontario pediatric EDs is a complex practice, requiring human trafficking training and education for healthcare providers. The interrelated indicators of child sex trafficking, including the sociodemographic and clinical profile of the patient, must be considered jointly, using a trauma- and violence-informed approach.

Language: en