|
Citation
|
Balasa R, Khan M, Gesink D, Forman L, Perez-Brumer A. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 153: e106852.
|
Copyright
|
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38776630
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: More than 60 % of people exposed to sex trafficking access hospital emergency departments (ED), making the ED a critical setting for child sex trafficking identification. Children exposed to sex trafficking (CEST) do not always recognize that they are being exploited. With many ED leaders confirming that there are no formal processes or assessment tools to screen for human trafficking in EDs, it is especially challenging for healthcare providers to identify CEST. Accordingly, the following study sought to examine healthcare providers' child sex trafficking identification practices in Ontario pediatric EDs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Canada; Emergency department; Qualitative; Identification; Child sex trafficking; Provider perspectives