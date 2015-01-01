Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Although clergy-perpetrated child sexual abuse (CSA) implies severe traumatic repercussions for the victims, they may also experience posttraumatic growth (PTG) deriving from the need to deal with the trauma suffered. This PTG is associated with the processes of recovery, healing, and empowerment.



OBJECTIVE: Applying a mixed methods approach to analyse PTG outcomes and to explore experiences of PTG in survivors of Spanish clergy-perpetrated CSA and its relation with psychosocial, mental and spiritual suffering. PARTICIPANTS: Thirty-one survivors (M = 51.6 years; SD = 12.4) in the quantitative stage of the research, and seven (M = 49.3; SD = 8.9) in the qualitative stage.



METHODS: A sequential explanatory mixed methods study design was applied using standardized questionnaires and semi-structured interviews. Descriptive, correlation and thematic analyses were conducted. The quantitative and qualitative data were integrated.



RESULTS: Positive associations were found between PTG and psychosocial and mental health problems (r = 0.53; p < .01), damage to faith in God (r = 0.43; p < .05) and damage to faith in the Church (r = 0.48; p < .01). Three themes emerged from the qualitative data that explained, expanded, and complemented the quantitative results, highlighting the relationship between damage and growth and the specific meanings of PTG from the perspectives of the survivors.



CONCLUSIONS: This study shows that survivors may develop PTG in the course of the processes of psychological suffering, spiritual transformation, and meaning-making of traumatic experiences.

Language: en