Abstract

Marriage of convenience is a unique phenomenon in China where a gay man and a lesbian get married to fulfill social expectations while retaining their homosexual identities. Men who have sex with men (MSM) are at increased risk of HIV infection and intimate partner violence (IPV) following HIV disclosure. A sample of 232 HIV-infected MSM in the marriage of convenience was recruited online and completed questionnaires about experiences of IPV, HIV disclosure, and their sociodemographic, clinical, and psychosocial characteristics. Our results showed that over half (57.3%) of HIV-infected MSM had disclosed their HIV status to their lesbian spouses. Bisexual men, having children with their lesbian spouse, HIV diagnosis time >24 months, having a current fixed gay partner, having disclosed HIV to their current fixed gay partners, higher levels of social support, lower levels of self-stigma related to HIV infection, no depression, and no suicidal ideation were all independently associated with an increased likelihood of disclosing to lesbian spouses. Approximately 61.6% of participants experienced at least one type of IPV from either a gay partner, a lesbian spouse, or both in the past 12 months. HIV disclosure to lesbian spouses was associated with an increased risk of IPV. Our findings reveal the high prevalence of IPV among HIV-infected MSM in the marriage of convenience and its association with HIV disclosure, which warrants policy, clinical, and research efforts to design targeted and comprehensive interventions to improve HIV disclosure while preventing IPV among this population.

