Citation
Li CY, Xiao Y, Chen TT, Zhu SY. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1396460.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38774054
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Suicide is a global health concern, exacerbated by stigma around mental illnesses. Online platforms like Twitter and Sina Weibo have seen a rise in "online broadcast suicide," where individuals share suicidal thoughts and actions. However, there is limited understanding of the epidemiological characteristics, particularly in China. This study aims to analyze the demographics and behaviors of individuals engaging in online broadcast suicide in China to inform targeted prevention strategies.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Internet; Adolescent; suicide; Young Adult; Suicidal Ideation; China; Suicide Prevention; suicide attempt; *Suicide/statistics & numerical data/psychology; China/epidemiology; internet users; Social Media/statistics & numerical data; suicide broadcast