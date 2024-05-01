|
Masuda R, Katsuki R, Matsushima T, Kyuragi S, Nakao T, Kato TA. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38777275
BACKGROUND: In the 1990s, the concepts of hikikomori and modern-type depression (MTD) emerged in Japan. Hikikomori is a condition of social avoidance or isolation, characterized by staying at home and being physically isolated for at least six months. MTD is characterized by depressive symptoms-mainly in stressful work or school situations during adolescence and early adulthood-which tend to rapidly reduce or disappear after leaving the stressful situation. We hypothesized that childhood maltreatment can form MTD traits that lead to hikikomori.
Childhood maltreatment; Hikikomori; Suicidal tendency; Modern-type depression (MTD); Physical isolation