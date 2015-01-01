Abstract

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States with millions of players nationwide. It is a relatively appealing sport because of its ease of access, low impact, and highly social atmosphere, allowing players of all ages to participate. As the number of players continues its dramatic increase, player injuries are certain to increase in turn. There is little to no orthopaedic research on pickleball-related injuries and a paucity of data regarding treatment and prevention strategies. This summary was designed to familiarize orthopaedic surgeons with the basics of the sport and highlight potential pickleball-related injuries they may encounter in practice.

