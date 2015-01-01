SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Olsen AA, Li A, Johnson DD, Manson HC. J. Am. Acad. Orthop. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons)

DOI

10.5435/JAAOS-D-23-00705

PMID

38773841

Abstract

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States with millions of players nationwide. It is a relatively appealing sport because of its ease of access, low impact, and highly social atmosphere, allowing players of all ages to participate. As the number of players continues its dramatic increase, player injuries are certain to increase in turn. There is little to no orthopaedic research on pickleball-related injuries and a paucity of data regarding treatment and prevention strategies. This summary was designed to familiarize orthopaedic surgeons with the basics of the sport and highlight potential pickleball-related injuries they may encounter in practice.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print