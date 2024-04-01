|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Sexual assault nurse examiners are crucial care providers in cases of sexual assault. However, it is not clear whether sexual assault nurse examiner availability differs throughout the 13 states that comprise the Appalachian region of the United States. Therefore, this cross-sectional analysis identified sexual assault nurse examiner availability in 13 states and determined differences in availability by both county-level Appalachian status and county-level rurality status.
Rural; Sexual assault; Access to care; Appalachia; Sexual assault nurse examiners