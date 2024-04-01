Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sexual assault nurse examiners are crucial care providers in cases of sexual assault. However, it is not clear whether sexual assault nurse examiner availability differs throughout the 13 states that comprise the Appalachian region of the United States. Therefore, this cross-sectional analysis identified sexual assault nurse examiner availability in 13 states and determined differences in availability by both county-level Appalachian status and county-level rurality status.



METHODS: Data were downloaded from 2 public sexual assault nurse examiner registries for the included 13 states. Descriptive statistics of sexual assault nurse examiner certification type and availability by state were calculated. In addition, bivariate analyses of sexual assault nurse examiner availability by rurality and by Appalachian status were performed using 2-sample z-tests for equality of proportions.



RESULTS: State-level sexual assault nurse examiner availability ranged from 0.34 to 0.86 sexual assault nurse examiners per 100,000 residents. Sexual assault nurse examiner availability in these 13 states did not differ by Appalachian status. However, rural areas had significantly lower sexual assault nurse examiner availability than urban areas in these 13 states.



DISCUSSION: These data support previous literature on the need for stronger sexual assault nurse examiner programs in rural areas in the United States. Future research should take sexual assault prevalence into account to determine whether local sexual assault nurse examiner access needs, as well as appropriate support for sexual assault nurse examiners, are being met throughout Appalachian states.

