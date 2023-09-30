Abstract

BACKGROUND: To examine the risk factors associated with mortality in individuals suffering from acute diquat poisoning and to develop an effective prediction model using clinical data.



METHODS: A retrospective review was conducted on the clinical records of 107 individuals who were hospitalized for acute diquat poisoning at a tertiary hospital in Sichuan Province between January 2017 and September 30, 2023, and further categorized into survivor and nonsurvivor groups based on their mortality status within 30 days of poisoning. The patient's demographic information, symptoms within 24 h of admission, and details of the initial clinical ancillary examination, as well as the APACHE II score, were documented. The model was developed using backward stepwise logistic regression, and its performance was assessed using receiver operating characteristic curves, calibration curves, Brier scores, decision curve analysis curves, and bootstrap replicates for internal validation.



RESULTS: Multifactorial logistic regression analysis revealed that blood pressure (hypertension, OR 19.73, 95% CI 5.71-68.16; hypotension, OR 61.38, 95% CI 7.40-509.51), white blood count (OR 1.35, 95% CI 1.20-1.52), red cell distribution width-standard deviation (OR 1.22, 95% CI 1.08-1.38), and glomerular filtration rate (OR 0.96, 95% CI 0.94-0.97) were identified as independent risk factors for mortality in patients with diquat. Subsequently, a nomogram with an area under the curve of 0.97 (95% CI: 0.93-1) was developed. Internal bootstrap resampling (1000 repetitions) confirmed the model's adequate discriminatory power, with an area under the curve of 0.97. Decision curve analysis demonstrated greater net gains for the nomogram, while the clinical impact curves indicated greater predictive validity.



CONCLUSION: The nomogram model developed in this study using available clinical data enhances the prediction of risk for DQ patients and has the potential to provide valuable clinical insights to guide patient treatment decisions.

