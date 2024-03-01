Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying and cyberbullying victimization are common among undergraduate nursing students. However, evidence regarding health literacy association with bullying and cyberbullying victimization is lacking.



PURPOSE: To investigate the association between health literacy and bullying and cyberbullying victimization in undergraduate nursing students.



METHODS: A cross-sectional design was used with a sample of undergraduate nursing students (N = 397). The students completed three data collection scales (Forms of Peer Victimization Scale, Florence Cyberbullying-Cybervictimization Scales, and Health Literacy Questionnaire) and a demographics questionnaire. Data analysis was performed using cluster analysis and independent samples t-test.



RESULTS: The mean age of students was 20.93 (SD = 2.16). Cluster analysis revealed that there were two clusters; undergraduate nursing students in cluster 1 had lower scores on health literacy and higher scores on bullying and cyberbullying victimization. The t-test results showed that undergraduate nursing students with a history of bullying victimization had lower scores on health literacy scales than those who reported no exposure to bullying victimization (p < .05). The largest mean difference was found in the "social support for health" scale.



CONCLUSION: The findings of this study provide evidence that health literacy is a key determinant of mitigating bullying and cyberbullying victimization in undergraduate nursing students.

