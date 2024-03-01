SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Rababah J, Al-Hammouri MM, Awawdeh A. J. Prof. Nurs. 2024; 52: 15-20.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.profnurs.2024.03.002

38777521

BACKGROUND: Bullying and cyberbullying victimization are common among undergraduate nursing students. However, evidence regarding health literacy association with bullying and cyberbullying victimization is lacking.

PURPOSE: To investigate the association between health literacy and bullying and cyberbullying victimization in undergraduate nursing students.

METHODS: A cross-sectional design was used with a sample of undergraduate nursing students (N = 397). The students completed three data collection scales (Forms of Peer Victimization Scale, Florence Cyberbullying-Cybervictimization Scales, and Health Literacy Questionnaire) and a demographics questionnaire. Data analysis was performed using cluster analysis and independent samples t-test.

RESULTS: The mean age of students was 20.93 (SD = 2.16). Cluster analysis revealed that there were two clusters; undergraduate nursing students in cluster 1 had lower scores on health literacy and higher scores on bullying and cyberbullying victimization. The t-test results showed that undergraduate nursing students with a history of bullying victimization had lower scores on health literacy scales than those who reported no exposure to bullying victimization (p < .05). The largest mean difference was found in the "social support for health" scale.

CONCLUSION: The findings of this study provide evidence that health literacy is a key determinant of mitigating bullying and cyberbullying victimization in undergraduate nursing students.


Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Adolescent; Young Adult; Surveys and Questionnaires; Cyberbullying; Education, Nursing, Baccalaureate; Bullying victimization; Health literacy; *Bullying/statistics & numerical data; *Crime Victims/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Cyberbullying/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Health Literacy; *Students, Nursing/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Undergraduate nursing students

