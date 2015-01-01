|
Robles G, Reynolds A, Ast RS, Starks T. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38775316
OBJECTIVES: Substance use, including drug and alcohol misuse, is associated with myriad health conditions, including higher risk for HIV infection. While preliminary evidence suggests that higher levels of relationship functioning can buffer against the deleterious health consequences of discrimination on mental health broadly, such protective associations have been understudied with respect to alcohol and drug use. The topic is particularly understudied among Latinx sexual minority men - despite the fact that they are at greater risk for problematic substance use behaviors and are likely to experience multiple forms of discrimination (e.g., racism, homophobia).
