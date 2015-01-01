Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is highly prevalent among transgender and gender diverse (TGD) adults. Integrated theories of minority stress and alcohol-related IPV suggest minority stress risk and protective factors should interact with alcohol use to predict IPV, although this has never been examined in TGD adults. Thus, we examined the synergistic influence of alcohol use, minority stress, and TGD community connectedness on IPV perpetration among TGD adults.



METHOD: A sample of 137 TGD adults completed a cross-sectional survey assessing minority stressors (i.e., internalized transnegativity, identity outness), TGD community connectedness, alcohol use/problems, and IPV perpetration (i.e., psychological, physical, and gender minority identity-specific abuse). We regressed each form of IPV perpetration on alcohol use/problems and tested the moderating effect of internalized transnegativity, identity outness, and community connectedness on the association between alcohol use/problems and IPV perpetration.



RESULTS: The association between alcohol use/problems and all forms of IPV perpetration were moderated by internalized transnegativity and identity outness, but not TGD community connectedness. Alcohol use/problems related to each form of IPV perpetration at low and medium, but not high levels, of identity outness and internalized transnegativity.



CONCLUSIONS: Alcohol use/problems is an important risk factor for IPV perpetration among TGD adults and this association may be exacerbated by less identity outness. Further, internalized transnegativity might not influence IPV risk at high levels of alcohol use. TGD-affirming IPV prevention programs might focus on reducing alcohol use and related problems while providing a safe and accessible space for TGD individuals at various levels of identity outness.

Language: en