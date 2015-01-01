Abstract

OBJECTIVE: With same day online alcohol sales increasing, there is a need to study their regulation. Test purchasing of alcohol home delivery was conducted to measure compliance with regulations for identification checks and unattended deliveries in two Australian jurisdictions (Perth, Western Australia and Geelong, Victoria), which have differing regulations.



METHOD: Alcohol orders for same day or rapid (<2 hours) delivery on Friday and Saturday nights were made by research assistants aged 18-24 years in Perth (n=34) and Geelong (n=29). An observation checklist was used to record the delivery interaction, with a specific focus on checking of photo identification at time of delivery and whether deliveries were left unattended.



RESULTS: Average time from order to delivery for rapid deliveries was less than one hour in both sites (Perth = 50 minutes; Geelong = 36 minutes). More than 20% of deliveries were made without an identification check in both sites (Perth = 24%; Geelong = 21%).



CONCLUSIONS: This pilot study showed alcohol can be delivered to the home within one hour, and not all deliveries include an identification check at point of delivery. These findings indicate a need for policies that empower regulators and police to undertake 'mystery shopper' monitoring to reduce potential harms and improve compliance with alcohol delivery policy.

