|
Citation
|
Jahn JL, Simes JT, Jay J. JAMA Netw. Open 2024; 7(5): e2412535.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38776084
|
Abstract
|
IMPORTANCE: Reducing the pretrial detention population has been a cornerstone of movements to end mass incarceration. Across many US cities, there are ongoing public debates on policies that would end pretrial detention due to the inability to afford bail, with some raising concerns that doing so would increase community violence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Young Adult; Case-Control Studies; Homicide/statistics & numerical data; *Firearms/legislation & jurisprudence/statistics & numerical data/economics; New Jersey/epidemiology; Violence/statistics & numerical data/economics; Wounds, Gunshot/economics/mortality/prevention & control/epidemiology