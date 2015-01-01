Abstract

In 2020, the US experienced the largest 1-year increase in homicide since 1960. The spike began in the first few months of the year, accelerating during the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency measures, the murder of George Floyd, and social protests.1



Three additional observations are relevant. First, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the homicide increase in 2020 was due to firearm injuries. While the overall homicide rate increased 28.4%, the firearm homicide rate increased 34.6%.2 Second, the spike in violence was concentrated within certain demographic groups. CDC researchers found 19 384 victims of firearms homicide in 2020.3 Of those victims, 61% were Black individuals, and they experienced firearm homicide at 14 times the rate of White indviduals in 2020. This racial disparity does not exist for other types of violence.4 Third, the largest increases in death by firearm homicide were for Black men aged between 10 and 44 years old. ...



In this study, death by firearm homicide was concentrated among Black individuals aged 15 to 24 years before, during, and subsequent to the COVID-19 pandemic, implying that there are likely to be social and structural conditions that contribute to these racial disparities. This study is limited because of its focus solely on firearm homicides. Study findings have implications for prevention and intervention strategies addressing the needs of those persons at highest risk and must consider short- and long-term strategies involving law enforcement, community groups, education, and health care professionals.

