|
Citation
|
Piquero AR, Roman JK. JAMA Netw. Open 2024; 7(5): e2412946.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38776086
|
Abstract
|
In 2020, the US experienced the largest 1-year increase in homicide since 1960. The spike began in the first few months of the year, accelerating during the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency measures, the murder of George Floyd, and social protests.1
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; United States/epidemiology; Adolescent; Young Adult; SARS-CoV-2; Pandemics; *COVID-19/epidemiology/prevention & control; *Firearms/statistics & numerical data; *Homicide/statistics & numerical data; Wounds, Gunshot/mortality/epidemiology