Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated psychological challenges, leading to increased rates of clinically significant depression and suicidal ideation among MS patients. Despite advancements in MS treatments, there remains a need to investigate the impact of different drugs on the prevalence of suicidal ideation, particularly in the context of the pandemic.



METHOD: This cross-sectional study, conducted in 2021, received ethics approval from the Ethics Committee of Kerman University of Medical Science. The study involved 234 MS patients selected from the MS Association in Kerman Province. Questionnaires were prepared and distributed via Google Drive and WhatsApp, with participants providing informed consent. The collected data were analyzed using SPSS software. Inclusion criteria encompassed adults diagnosed with MS according to specific criteria and willing to complete the questionnaires, while exclusion criteria included unclear diagnostic criteria and lack of cooperation. The instruments included a demographic questionnaire, medication checklist, and the Beck Suicidal Thought Scale questionnaire, which has been validated in Iran.



RESULTS: 202 MS patients completed the questionnaires, most of whom were women and married. The prevalence of Suicidal Ideation was 46.5 %, with 8.9 % at high risk. Factors such as gender, marital status, education, occupation, and city did not show statistically significant differences in SI. Patients with SI had a longer duration of illness and were more likely to have seen a psychiatrist. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the necessary care for 44.6 % of patients and worsened symptoms in 28.7 %. Additionally, 30.2 % of patients had seen a psychiatrist, and the prevalence of SI was significantly higher in this group. The study also explored the prevalence of SI with comorbidities and types of drugs used, finding no statistically significant differences.



CONCLUSION: The study revealed a high prevalence of suicide ideation among MS patients, emphasizing the need for tailored comprehensive support. Factors contributing to SI included limited healthcare access, fear of COVID-19 complications, social isolation, and heightened anxiety. Recommendations for healthcare providers stress early diagnosis, personalized treatment plans, and collaborative efforts to enhance the well-being of individuals with MS in Iran post-COVID-19.

