Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: With the aging US population and increasing incidence of Alzheimer disease (AD), understanding factors contributing to driving cessation among older adults is crucial for clinicians. Driving is integral for maintaining independence and functional mobility, but the risk factors for driving cessation, particularly in the context of normal aging and preclinical AD, are not well understood. We studied a well-characterized community cohort to examine factors associated with driving cessation.



METHODS: This prospective, longitudinal observation study enrolled participants from the Knight Alzheimer Disease Research Center and The DRIVES Project. Participants were enrolled if they were aged 65 years or older, drove weekly, and were cognitively normal (Clinical Dementia Rating [CDR] = 0) at baseline. Participants underwent annual clinical, neurologic, and neuropsychological assessments, including β-amyloid PET imaging and CSF (Aβ(42), total tau [t-Tau], and phosphorylated tau [p-Tau]) collection every 2-3 years. The primary outcome was time from baseline visit to driving cessation, accounting for death as a competing risk. The cumulative incidence function of driving cessation was estimated for each biomarker. The Fine and Gray subdistribution hazard model was used to examine the association between time to driving cessation and biomarkers adjusting for clinical and demographic covariates.



RESULTS: Among the 283 participants included in this study, there was a mean follow-up of 5.62 years. Driving cessation (8%) was associated with older age, female sex, progression to symptomatic AD (CDR ≥0.5), and poorer performance on a preclinical Alzheimer cognitive composite (PACC) score. Aβ PET imaging did not independently predict driving cessation, whereas CSF biomarkers, specifically t-Tau/Aβ(42) (hazard ratio [HR] 2.82, 95% CI 1.23-6.44, p = 0.014) and p-Tau/Aβ(42) (HR 2.91, 95% CI 1.28-6.59, p = 0.012) ratios, were independent predictors in the simple model adjusting for age, education, and sex. However, in the full model, progression to cognitive impairment based on the CDR and PACC score across each model was associated with a higher risk of driving cessation, whereas AD biomarkers were not statistically significant.



DISCUSSION: Female sex, CDR progression, and neuropsychological measures of cognitive functioning obtained in the clinic were strongly associated with future driving cessation. The results emphasize the need for early planning and conversations about driving retirement in the context of cognitive decline and the immense value of clinical measures in determining functional outcomes.

