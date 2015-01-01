SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Davenport CJ, Craven R. Nurs. Older People 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, RCN Publishing)

DOI

10.7748/nop.2024.e1469

PMID

38773831

Abstract

Older adulthood is a unique time of transition often referred to as the 'golden years'. It is characterised by positive life experiences such as retirement but also by a loss of routine, identity and meaning. The literature identifies alcohol misuse as a growing issue in this population. However, the stigma, perceptions and patterns of drinking associated with alcohol misuse among older people can be a barrier to individuals seeking health advice. This article identifies that older adulthood is a period when nurses can offer health education and support using their unique relationships with patients to encourage healthy drinking behaviours.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; substance misuse; stigma; older people; patients; professional; patient experience; healthy ageing

