SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rahman Khan A, Shimul SMAK. Omega (Westport) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Baywood Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00302228241257135

PMID

38776182

Abstract

Suicide is a multilayered social behaviour containing overlapping components from individual to social spheres. This article discusses the findings of the context of male suicide in Bangladesh based on Bronfenbrenner's socio-ecological theory. The socio-ecological perspective allows to determine the risk factors of suicide at multiple levels. Fifteen male suicide cases were purposively selected from several rural areas of the Jhenaidah district which is known for high rates of suicide. Qualitative in-depth interviews (three for each case) with persons who are significant others to the deceased delineate the interactive context of suicide. While the analysis deductively hinges on four major themes (e.g., individual/micro, interpersonal/meso, community/exo, and societal/macro factors) in consonance with socio-ecological theory, ten sub-themes were inductively identified from the intriguing meanings of the interviews. Considering the integrative nature of suicide, the study underscores the necessity to introduce a multi-sectoral approach to effectively prevent suicide in Bangladesh.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; Bangladesh; Bronfenbrenner; men; jhenaidah; socio-ecological framework

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print