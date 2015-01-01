Abstract

Suicide is a multilayered social behaviour containing overlapping components from individual to social spheres. This article discusses the findings of the context of male suicide in Bangladesh based on Bronfenbrenner's socio-ecological theory. The socio-ecological perspective allows to determine the risk factors of suicide at multiple levels. Fifteen male suicide cases were purposively selected from several rural areas of the Jhenaidah district which is known for high rates of suicide. Qualitative in-depth interviews (three for each case) with persons who are significant others to the deceased delineate the interactive context of suicide. While the analysis deductively hinges on four major themes (e.g., individual/micro, interpersonal/meso, community/exo, and societal/macro factors) in consonance with socio-ecological theory, ten sub-themes were inductively identified from the intriguing meanings of the interviews. Considering the integrative nature of suicide, the study underscores the necessity to introduce a multi-sectoral approach to effectively prevent suicide in Bangladesh.

Language: en