Citation
Bye A, Carter B, Leightley D, Trevillion K, Liakata M, Branthonne-Foster S, Cross S, Zenasni Z, Carr E, Williamson G, Vega Viyuela A, Dutta R. PLoS One 2024; 19(5): e0299059.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
38776261
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: The Social media, Smartphone use and Self-Harm (3S-YP) study is a prospective observational cohort study to investigate the mechanisms underpinning associations between social media and smartphone use and self-harm in a clinical youth sample. We present here a comprehensive description of the cohort from baseline data and an overview of data available from baseline and follow-up assessments.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Adolescent; England/epidemiology; Prospective Studies; Young Adult; Cohort Studies; Surveys and Questionnaires; Self Report; Mental Health Services; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology/psychology; *Smartphone; *Social Media; Anxiety/epidemiology; Depression/epidemiology