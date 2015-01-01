|
Yang S, Wang Y, Fang B, Chen B, Chen P, Xie L, Zhong Z, Chen G. Reprod. Health 2024; 21(1): e68.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
PMID
38778398
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Unintended (unwanted) pregnancy is a sexual and reproductive health issue with psychosocial consequences for the individual, their family, and society. However, the relationship between social support and related mental health issues, like depression and the effects of childhood adversity, is poorly studied. This study aims to explore the connections between childhood adversity, perceived social support, and depressive symptoms in pre-abortion women (women who have decided to have an abortion) in a clinical setting, based on the common risk factor approach and social support theory.
Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Female; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; Pregnancy; Depressive symptoms; Childhood adversity; East Asian People; China/epidemiology; *Depression/epidemiology/psychology; *Abortion, Induced/psychology; *Social Support; Adverse Childhood Experiences/psychology; Pre-abortion women; Pregnancy, Unwanted/psychology; Sources of social support